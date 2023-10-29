AEW Reveals Major Update on Bryan Danielson Injury

All Elite Wrestling gave an update on one of their biggest stars during tonight's AEW Collision, and it's not great news. During the previous episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson faced Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada in a thrilling match, and during that match, Danielson took an Orange Punch from Cassidy and a Rainmaker from Okada. One of those moves looks to have hurt Danielson, but as Danielson's BCC teammate Claudio Castagnoli said on Collision, he's not sure which move hurt him. He's going to get revenge for his friend next Wednesday, but then commentary revealed that Danielson could be out for the rest of the year.

Castagnoli said he will get payback on both Cassidy and Okada for injuring his friend and teammate, and his first target will be Cassidy. The match was revealed for next week's Dynamite, where Castagnoli will face Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. It remains to be seen when Castagnoli will face Okada, but we won't have to wait long to find out what happens with Cassidy at least.

After Castagnoli's promo, Tony Schiavone said that Danielson could be out for the rest of the year after he undergoes surgery. Danielson made his return from injury in September during Collision, and since then he's had matches at both All Out and WrestleDream. It looks like he might be out of action again though, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Danielson recently shed some light on his wrestling future in an interview with Sports Illustrated, saying that he will be concluding his time as a full-time wrestler next year. That said, Danielson also said that doesn't mean he will retire from wrestling, and he isn't sure if he'll ever truly retire.

"I don't think I'll ever reach a point where I declare I'm absolutely done," Danielson said. "I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn't help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches."

"In my mind, it's around August of next year," he continued. "My daughter will say, 'Daddy, are you going to be done wrestling when I turn seven?' And I'll respond, 'Well, not exactly when you turn seven, but I'll be on the home stretch.' I didn't get a chance to do All In this year. I would like that chance next year. We have a show, WrestleDream, this October 1 in Seattle where I'm wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. If we have another next year in Seattle? Maybe it will be then. My daughter turns seven in May, so it's a good time to close down the shop."

We wish Danielson a speedy recovery.