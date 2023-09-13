AEW's Bryan Danielson Clarifies His Retirement Plans
Bryan Danielson doesn't view retirement the same way other wrestlers do...
Bryan Danielson announced on the latest episode of AEW Collision that he's planning to end his tenure as a full-time wrestler next year. However, Danielson made it clear in a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week that the change won't mean he'll stop wrestling. In fact, the former world champion doesn't see himself ever fully retiring. After returning from his injury at All Out in an outstanding Strap Match with Ricky Starks, Danielson's next advertised match is against Zack Sabre Jr. at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1.
"I don't think I'll ever reach a point where I declare I'm absolutely done," Danielson said. "I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn't help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches."
"In my mind, it's around August of next year," he continued. "My daughter will say, 'Daddy, are you going to be done wrestling when I turn seven?' And I'll respond, 'Well, not exactly when you turn seven, but I'll be on the home stretch.' I didn't get a chance to do All In this year. I would like that chance next year. We have a show, WrestleDream, this October 1 in Seattle where I'm wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. If we have another next year in Seattle? Maybe it will be then. My daughter turns seven in May, so it's a good time to close down the shop."
