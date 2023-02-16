AEW Revolution 2023: More Matches Added on This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW's next pay-per-view, Revolution 2023, is just a few weeks away. This week's AEW Dynamite in Laredo, Texas, finally got the ball rolling on announcing a few more matches for the card. The main event remains unchanged — an AEW World Championship bout between MJF and Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match. MJF cut yet another promo on Danielson this week and even tried to bribe Christopher Daniels into shooting on "The American Dragon" given their years of history. Daniels declined, so Friedman kicked him in the groin and locked in the Salt of the Earth before Danielson ran out to send Friedman packing.

It was also announced that The Gunns will defend their newly-won AEW World Tag Team Championships in a four-team match at Revolution. The Acclaimed cashed in their rematch clause to become the second team and the other two teams will be determined by tag team battle royales over the next two weeks.

Two grudge matches were also added in — Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for Joe's TNT Championship and Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match. The latter stipulation has been established in AEW's early years as one of the company's most violent, and Page won two of them during his AEW World Championship reign in 2021-22. Moxley initially won his IWGP United States Championship in that stipulation match back at Wrestle Kingdom 14, then lost it back to Lance Archer in the same kind of match at Fyter Fest 2021. Stay tuned as more matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

This story is developing...