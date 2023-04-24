What Channel Will AEW's Saturday Show Air On?

All Elite Wrestling is expanding once again. The young promotion burst onto the scene in 2019 with a series of pay-per-views before debuting its weekly flagship show, AEW Dynamite, on TNT that fall. TNT would host over one hundred episodes of AEW Dynamite before it was migrated over to TBS, but the channel retained the hour-long AEW Rampage, a secondary show that debuted in August 2021. While AEW Rampage started out white hot, its opening episodes producing a Christian Cage world title victory over Kenny Omega and the AEW debut of CM Punk, Rampage ratings have squandered in recent months.

That said, TNT could be getting a big boost of AEW content in the coming weeks. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, AEW's imminent Saturday show "will land" on TNT rather than TBS.

While nothing is official, recent trademark filings and extensive reports indicate that this Saturday show will be called AEW Collision. Beyond that, the launch of AEW Collision will bring about a brand split of sorts to the company, with a returning CM Punk being positioned as AEW Collision's centerpiece.

Punk's friendship with AEW Tag Team Champions FTR has many believing that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will ultimately end up on AEW Collision while top factions Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) and The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) will remain on AEW Dynamite. Punk has been out of action since this past September when he suffered a torn triceps at AEW All Out in his main event clash with Moxley. His infamous post-show press conference and subsequent locker room fight with The Elite cast doubt on his AEW future, but it appears both sides are looking to mend fences or at the very least keep feuding parties separate.

AEW Collision looks to be premiering on Saturday, June 17th, as AEW is reportedly looking to book the United Center for that date. The United Center has a significant history with AEW, as the venue hosted Punk's debut in August 2022 as well as the first edition of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in June 2022. This upcoming AEW show at the Untied Center will reportedly have a theme as well, like past special editions of AEW programming (AEW Rampage: The First Dance, AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming).

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on AEW Collision.