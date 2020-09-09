AEW Officially Signs Former WWE NXT Star Tay Conti

✖

All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed via social media on Wednesday that former NXT star Tay Conti has officially signed with the company. Conti was one of the many wrestlers WWE released back in mid-April, and she initially appeared on AEW programming as part of the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament alongside Anna Jay. The pair made it to the semifinals before losing to the eventual winners, Ivelisse and Diamante. Jay has since teased bringing Conti into the Dark Order faction.

Conti will make her AEW Dynamite debut this week when she faces Nyla Rose, the current No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship.

No time to play, let me beat Nyla one more time than I can have a wine to celebrate later... 🥋 https://t.co/1eo9clca5T — TAY CONTI (@TayConti_) September 9, 2020

So happy..... now just come with me please... @TayConti_ https://t.co/zhae23sPTc — Anna Jay (@annajay___) September 9, 2020

In an interview with Ring The Belle in May, Conti admitted she was incredibly frustrated with how little NXT was using her before she was released.

I need to feel like I’m useful," Conti said. "The last couple of months, I was not feeling that anymore. I was trying to have conversations asking for opportunities. And don’t get me wrong. I never asked for a TakeOver match. I never asked for a title shot. I know everything is step-by-step. But I was on the same step for a long time.”

“I picked like a hundred different gimmicks. They were like ‘no, keep doing what you’re doing,'” she later added. “I tried to change my hair, to change my gimmick, to change my gear and they were like ‘no Tay, don’t change, just keep going, the opportunity is coming.”

