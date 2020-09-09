AEW's Post-All Out Rankings Hint at the Next Championship Feuds

✖

All Elite Wrestling posted its first official rankings since All Out on Wednesday, giving a hint at where the company might go next in terms of booking its champions. Jon Moxley successfully retained the AEW World Championship in the main event against MJF, and he already has his next No. 1 contender lined up in Casino Battle Royale winner Lancer Archer. Despite it being his first pinfall loss inside of an AEW ring, Friedman dropped all the way down to third behind Archer and FTW Champion Brian Cage. Cody Rhodes (who has been missing since his TNT Championship loss) and Scorpio Sky round ou the singles division.

Over in the women's division Nyla Rose remains the No. 1 contender despite not competing at All Out. Big Swole remains at No. 2 after beating Britt Baker in the cinematic Tooth and Nail Match and Abadon continues to creep up the rankings at No. 3 ahead of Penelope Ford and Baker.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/iKpkHgxiHK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020

The tag division is where things get interesting. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are currently ranked No. 1 after dropping the titles to FTR, but based on what happened after the match the pair are likely no longer a team. Right behind them are The Best Friends — who have taken back-to-back pinfall losses in the past two weeks — and the Young Bucks — who just beat Jurassic Express at All Out. It looks like the dream match between The Bucks and FTR might be right around the corner.

Here's the lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite: