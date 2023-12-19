AEW Star Hospitalized "For Over 50 Hours," Requiring Surgery

All Elite Wrestling continues to be plagued by the injury bug. Physical setbacks have loomed over AEW since the company's inception in 2019, most notably starting with Jon Moxley. Moxley was scheduled to battle Kenny Omega in one of the headlining bouts at AEW All Out 2019 but had to back out just weeks before after suffering a staph infection. The injury woes reached a fever pitch in Summer 2022. Top stars CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Thunder Rosa were all shelved within weeks of one another, resulting in storyline shakeups that are still pulsing their ripple effects to this day.

CJ Perry Hospitalized Following Infection

(Photo: AEW)

CJ Perry is undergoing surgery.

Taking to Twitter on December 16th, Perry shared a photograph of her right hand's middle finger, revealing that it had been infected. It's currently unclear as to what the specific infection is. Perry added that the infection spread up her arm, resulting in her needing to miss a scheduled CMLL show as well as this past Saturday's AEW Collision.

Two days after that, Perry shared another update, revealing that she had been hospitalized since her initial tweet on Saturday and will now require surgery to resolve the infection.

"I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I'm going into surgery tonight," Perry wrote. "Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all."

According to Perry's tweet, her surgery should have taken place on Monday night.

Perry has been with AEW since September, debuting at AEW All Out after Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs's match. She attempted to reunite with her real-life husband, Miro, but he was not interested in working with her on television. In the weeks since, Perry has pursued other members of the AEW roster to become her clientele, eventually landing a deal with Andrade El Idolo. In storyline, Perry was responsible for getting Andrade a spot in the AEW Continental Classic, a round robin tournament that has been active since November. The finals will take place one week from Saturday at AEW Worlds End.

Prior to AEW, Perry spent eight years with WWE, working under the ring name Lana. She primarily served as a manager, backing Miro, then known as Rusev, throughout his time in NXT and the main roster. She also had brief alliances with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley. As Lana, Perry also wrestled a handful of matches, her last coming in May 2021.

ComicBook.com wishes Perry a speedy recovery.