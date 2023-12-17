AEW's CJ Perry Reveals She's Suffering From Gruesome Infection

CJ Perry was noticeably absent on last night's AEW Collision where her "client" El Idolo was wrestling in the Continental Classic against the BCC's Claudio Castagnoli. She usually walks him out before heading to the back as tournament rules state everyone is banned from ringside.

Perry took to her social media Thursday night to reveal she's suffering an infection that began in her finger but has since traveled up her arm. She posted a set of gruesome photos to announce she was in the emergency room, apologizing for having to miss AEW Collision last night as well as Andrade El Idolo's return to CMLL in Mexico. In the same post, she wished both El Idolo and real life husband Miro luck on Collision.

#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client… pic.twitter.com/UcFAg9WLU2 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 17, 2023

Perry, formerly WWE's Lana, was officially released from WWE in the summer of 2021. She was the "manager" of Rusev (AEW's Miro) who began a blossoming wrestling career of her own in 2016. She debuted in the WrestleMania 31 in a tag team Kickoff match. She was partnered with Tamina, Summer Rae, Emma, and Naomi against Alicia Fox, Brie Bella, Eva Marie, Paige, and Natalya. In the latter part of her career in WWE, she teamed with Naomi, even earning a title shot against then Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

With her release just a few months later, it halted any momentum that the team had in the tag team division, possibly even being future champions. She then took a break from wrestling, leaning more into Hollywood. At AEW All Out 2023 she debuted with AEW, hitting Powerhouse Hobbs across the back with a steel chair as he continued his assault on him after their match. Miro stopped him from attacking Perry, screaming "you're not real" at her. She has been involved in a storyline with Miro ever since. Perry currently manages El Idolo but is looking to expand her clientele. It's unclear if Perry is looking to put her wrestling boots on to wrestle within the company at some point.