AEW Suspends Sammy Guevara After Comments About Sasha Banks Resurface

All Elite Wrestling released a statement on Monday announcing that Sammy Guevara has been suspended indefinitely for inappropriate comments he made about Sasha Banks. For those who missed it, audio from a 2016 interview resurfaced on Monday showing Guevara joking that he wanted to "rape" Banks while working as an extra on an episode of Monday Night Raw. AEW's statement read, "As such, effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated."

Check out the full statement below.

AEW statement on Sammy Guevara pic.twitter.com/11yL2QytF7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020

Guevara released an apology a couple of hours before AEW's announcement.

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself."

He later added — "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

Banks then released her own statement, in which she noted that she had already had a conversation with Guevara in which he apologized.

"Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion," Banks wrote, signing the letter with her real name. "Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don't condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else's life, and can send the wrong message. We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come."

