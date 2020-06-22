AEW's Sammy Guevara & Sasha Banks Address Explicit Comments Made By Guevara

All Elite Wrestling star Sammy Guevara found himself at the center of controversy on Monday morning when audio from a 2016 interview resurfaced in which he joking claimed he wanted to "rape" WWE Superstar Sasha Banks while working as an extra on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Guevara took to Twitter hours later to release a statement which read, "I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself."

He later added — "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

Banks then took to Twitter to issue her own statement, saying the two had a conversation on Monday.

As of this writing AEW has not released a statement on the situation. As of now, Guevara is still booked for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match with Matt Hardy.

Guevara's situation comes mere days after the #SpeakingOut hashtag started spreading around Twitter, in which female wrestlers (mostly, but not exclusively, based in the United Kingdom) called out other wrestlers for sexual misconduct and abuse. AEW has already seen one of its wrestlers be accused in Jimmy Havoc, and announced that while he isn't fired as of now, he is stepping away from the company to enter rehab.

We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. pic.twitter.com/mh0hudsPuW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, WWE has seen a number of its stars get accused of misconduct. So far the only one to get released is Jack Gallagher.

