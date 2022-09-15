AEW Star Dares Renee Paquette to Step In The Ring

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defeat Sammy Guevara to advance to the AEW World Championship match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Grand Slam next week. Mox over Guevara's attempt at cheating when Anna Jay distracted the referee long enough for Tay Melo to sneak in from behind and nail the former champ with a low blow. Guevara tried to steal the win from there, but Moxley kicked out and eventually hit Death Rider for the win.

Renee Paquette, Moxley's wife, was watching along at home and had words for Melo —" Ummmmmm @taymelo .....let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband." Melo responded by daring Paquette to step in the ring and finally wrestle.

Don’t pretend you are mad, we don’t need more cute babies backstage.



But if you have a problem with it, you know where I’m at every Wednesday… waiting for you ! https://t.co/VagXUQDTra — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) September 15, 2022

Despite being a WWE onscreen personality for eight years, Paquette (fka Renee Young) never took part in a wrestling match — even after her relationship with Moxley was made public. She explained back in 2020 her theory of why it never happened.

"So, I was always down to do something," Paquette said at the time (h/t Sportskeeda). "Anything, whether it's a storyline, whether it involves physicality. I played sports. I was such a tomboy growing up. I wasn't like a fragile little thing. Like, I will get in there and get dirty and get scraped up, I'm not afraid of that.

"The way that I see it anyways, I think with the success I was able to have with WWE as just a broadcaster and as a personality, I think that the higher-ups in WWE valued what I brought to the table," she continued. "They were afraid of tarnishing that by letting me get involved in the storylines and not be taken so seriously, or to be made the butt-end of a joke or something."

Young is currently the host of two successful podcasts and has consistently been open to the idea of working with AEW. However, she also recently reunited with WWE as a panelist for the WWE Rivals series on A&E. Check out the full card for AEW's Grand Slam event below:

AEW Dynamite (Sept. 21)

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho

AEW Rampage (Sept. 23)