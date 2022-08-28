Renee Paquette Reunites With WWE for a TV Project

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) announced back in August 2020 that she would be leaving WWE after an eight-year run with the company as a commentator, interviewer and host. She explained in the numerous interviews after her departure that, following the cancellation of WWE Backstage on FS1, she had accomplished all there was to do within the wrestling promotion. She has since launched a pair of successful podcasts, had her first child with her husband (AEW star Jon Moxley), acquired her American citizenship and published a cookbook.

Paquette has often left the door open to return to the wrestling world with many assuming she'd join Moxley over in AEW. That hasn't happened — instead, Paquette broke the news on Saturday that she has briefly reunited with WWE to appear on the A&E series WWE Rivals. She shared photos from a panel involving Freddie Prinze Jr., Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens and JBL. It's unclear which episode she'll be on, so stay tuned for future updates!

This story is developing...