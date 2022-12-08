William Regal Appears on AEW Dynamite, Explains His Actions With MJF and The Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal tried to set the record straight on his recent actions as he makes his departure from the company. The former King of The Ring betrayed Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear and seemingly aligned himself with the new AEW World Champion MJF. Friedman then betrayed Regal two weeks later via punching him with brass knuckles in the back of the head. This week's Dynamite saw Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in the ring when Tony Schiavone played a prerecorded interview with Regal that was supposedly filmed shortly after Full Gear.

Regal explained that the betrayal was for a number of reasons. He wanted to teach MJF the lesson of being "careful what you wish for," which is why he helped him win the AEW title. He also wanted to give BCC their final lesson, in that you always must remain one step ahead of your opponent and have eyes in the back of your head. He also said he felt the BCC didn't need him anymore, but knew they wouldn't just let him leave.

Why is William Regal Leaving AEW?

While Wednesday's segment was the storyline reason for Regal leaving, in reality, it's because he had requested to leave the young promotion in order to go back to WWE. Tony Khan explained during a media conference call on Wednesday afternoon that Regal approached AEW officials about being let out of his contract in order to work with his son, who now wrestles in WWE. Khan admitted he had been dealing with family issues as his mother suffered two strokes earlier this year and had to undergo surgery, so he didn't feel right stopping a parent from trying to go work with their child.

Regal will be under contract with AEW up until the end of this month, after which time he'll be allowed to return to WWE. Per the stipulation of the release, Regal will not be returning as an on-screen character and will be used in a backstage role in WWE.

This story is developing...