Here's How AEW Will Address William Regal's Departure

William Regal was written off AEW television last week after MJF blindsided him with a pair of brass knuckles to the back of the head. It was reported in the days that followed that Regal was leaving AEW and on his way back to WWE. However, the circumstances of Regal's departure remain unclear as various outlets have reported different reasons for why he was able to leave the promotion less than a year after signing — whether it was because he signed a short-term deal, he was granted his release by Tony Khan upon request or if his contract had a clause that enabled him to leave sooner than expected.

Regardless of the reason, Khan is planning on addressing the matter this week. During the announcement for the ROH Final Battle media conference call it was mentioned that Khan would address "William Regal's status." He then confirmed on the Battleground Podcast that it will also be addressed on AEW Dynamite.

"Well, you know, we'll be updating the fans on his status on Wednesday Night Dynamite," Khan said (h/t WrestleZone). "An absolutely very concerning situation and very much MJF showing his true colors. Lord Regal made a deal with the devil, and MJF certainly lived up to his end of that deal. Now, MJF, the world champion, will appear live on Dynamite. We will have an update on Lord Regal's condition, it's a serious situation and it was some very compelling wrestling television. Lord Regal's longtime protege, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, Bryan Danielson, was beside himself and accompanied Lord Regal to the hospital in the ambulance. It was a really serious situation and I absolutely will address that on Dynamite."

Check out the card for this week's Dynamite below! AEW's final big event of 2022, Winter is Coming, is set for Dec. 14 in Garland, Texas.