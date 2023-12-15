AEW: Will Jack Perry Be Revealed As The Devil?

Who is the devil? Over two months ago, All Elite Wrestling started a slow burn whodunnit storyline centered around AEW World Champion MJF, showcasing a person wearing MJF's devil mask leading an attack on upcoming world title challenger Jay White. The devil led a group of four other masked people. While the devil loomed over MJF and White on the AEW Full Gear poster, that tease ultimately never came to fruition. The devil and company made their presence felt on several more occasions after AEW Full Gear, adding attacks on The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, "Hangman" Page, and MJF himself. While there has been no obvious tease as to who the devil is, one parallel in all the attacks have fans connecting the mystery man to Jack Perry.

Almost all of the devil attacks have involved glass in some capacity. The Acclaimed were thrown through a glass wall. Hangman was slammed through a glass car window. MJF had a glass bottle broken over his head. Considering Perry's infamous tie to the material, many believe the former Jungle Boy is hiding under the black and white disguise.

Rumor Killer on The Devil's Identity

(Photo: AEW)

Jack Perry is not the devil, at least not right now.

According to Fightful Select, one high level source says that Perry is not involved in the devil angle in any capacity, either as the devil himself or one of the devil's masked assailants. Perry is reportedly no longer suspended from AEW but has yet to return to the shows. It was stressed that "creative plans could change" but as of now there are no plans for Perry to factor in.

Perry has been off of AEW TV since AEW ALL IN: London this past August. He wrestled Hook during the pre-show in a match that saw them eventually brawl towards a car on the entrance ramp. In between punches, Perry knocked his fist on the car's windshield, looked down the barrel of the camera and said, "Real glass. Go cry me a river."

(Photo: AEW)

That taunt set off CM Punk, as the two had a heated exchange about the danger of using real glass in a backstage AEW Collision segment earlier that summer. Punk and Perry got into a physical altercation backstage that caught AEW President Tony Khan is the crossfire. Punk was fired and Perry was suspended as a result. The ripple effects of that situation are still being felt today, as Punk has since returned to WWE and is rumored to be helping foster a relationship between WWE and AEW's current broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.