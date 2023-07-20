New Champion Crowned at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts 2023, Record Broken

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts 2023 opened with Jack Perry defeating Hook to become the new FTW Champion. The loss not only hands "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" the first loss of his AEW career, but it also brings his FTW title reign to an end one week shy of hitting the one-year mark. Hook seemed to have the match won with an Overhead Belly-to-Belly Head and Arm Suplex, but the referee was knocked out at the time. Perry used the opportunity to hit Hook with the title belt, then casually covered him for the pin as the referee finally woke up.

While not officially recognized as an AEW championship, the title was revived on AEW TV back in 2020 by its original creator (and Hook's father), Taz. Perry now joins Taz, Sabu, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Hook as the only men to ever hold the gold.

Why Did Jack Perry Lose His "Jungle Boy" Nickname?

While he initially debuted in AEW as just Jungle Boy, Perry switched it his in-ring name to his real name back in 2022. He explained why in an interview with ComicBook last November.

"I initially went with the whole Jungle Boy thing as a way to not be myself or more what I guess people thought I was," Perry said. "It was my way of really getting people to just watch my wrestling, which was really important to me. I wanted people to just watch me do what I did in the ring. I didn't want to have to talk or have a character that other people were trying to push on me. It was like, I'm Jungle Boy. I don't talk, I don't do anything. You just got to watch what's in the ring. A lot of that was to avoid my personal life in a way."

AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Results

FTW Championship: Jack Perry def. Hook

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Pac vs. The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi) (Blood & Guts Match)

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Card (July 21, 2023)

ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. TBA

