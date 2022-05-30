HOOKHausen Finally Fought at Double or Nothing and AEW Fans Can't Get Enough

A couple of weeks ago, AEW stars Hook and Danhausen finally made the dreams of fans come true and joined forces for a new partnership, affectionately known as HOOKHausen. People had been wanting the pair to work together for quite a while and once that finally came to fruition, it was time to get them in the ring together. That in-ring debut finally happened on Sunday night during the 2022 edition of Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

HOOKHausen went head-to-head with Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling for the Buy In match at Double or Nothing, telling a new chapter in a story that has been unfolding for several weeks. The duo won their match in hilarious and very impressive fashion, with Danhausen pinning Sterling via a foot on the chest. It was a fun match to open Double or Nothing and fans truly couldn't get enough.

AEW fans everywhere took to Twitter to share their love for HOOKHausen both during and after the match. The comedy and in-ring skill of the partnership were well-regarded amongst viewers, and there are plenty of folks who hope this match is just the beginning.

You can take a look at some of the best HOOKHausen reactions below!