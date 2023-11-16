AEW's The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight on Dynamite Delivered Bonkers Moments
Reactions come pouring in for AEW Dynamite's The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight
Tonight's AEW Dynamite was the go-home show before Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, and it started immensely strong thanks to Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. That was balanced with an over-the-top and chaos-filled Street Fight later in the show, which was themed after SEGA's The Man Who Erased His Name video game, and it delivered some rather memorable moments throughout. Reactions didn't take long to come flying in, with fans describing the event as bonkers, wild, and crazy. The match had everything from bikes and chairs to powerslams on cars, and you can check out some of those moments and the reactions to them on the next slide.
The teams included the Don Callis Family, which was made up of Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita. They would face the lethal team of Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega, and the entire team would have their moments in the spotlight. One of the most entertaining moments was between Hobbs and Wight, as Hobbs slammed Wight down on top of a car, causing Wight to roll off the hood to the concrete floor.
That would effectively take him out of the match, but Hobbs wasn't in the clear, as he would alter be duct taped to the ring by the opposing team. Fletcher would get his time to shine in a spot that had him delivering a piledriver to Kota Ibushi on a pile of chairs at ringside, and it's difficult to know who got the worst of that exchange.
Speaking of Kota, he had an equally memorable moment on a bicycle, as he rode around the ring with a pipe, knocking down opponents as he passed. Unfortunately, he ended up eating a DDT while on the bike, which sent him down hard to the floor. You can check out all those moments and more on the next slide.
What did you think of the Street Fight? Let us know in the comments!
Beast
idc what anyone says, keep your crying paragraphs 🗣️
THIS MATCH WAS BEAST 😫🔥#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/F5efCcGs6G— s e t h (@futurafreesky) November 16, 2023
Bike DDT
LMAOOO IBUSHI WITH A DDT SPOT#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kvhSknKF4t— P.eps. #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) November 16, 2023
Crazy
BRO THEY REALLY TRYNNA END LIVES OUT HERE THIS IS CRAZY😭😭😭😭😭😭 #AEW #AEWDynamiteNovember 16, 2023
Never be the Same
Powerhouse Hobbs slammed Paul Wight into the hood of a car he will never be the same ever again💀☠️💯#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/E2tAzNlagD— BeyondThe3Count (@BeyondThe3Count) November 16, 2023
Everything on the Line
@briancagegmsi n @KennyOmegamanX putting everything on the line in the street fight #aew https://t.co/yEFMMR4kUV— Gear_kicks (@GearKicks) November 16, 2023
Wild
#AEW has never had one bad Street Fight ever. What a wild ass showcase 👏🏽 #AEWDynamite— Christian Joel (@IAmKingSlater) November 16, 2023
Ruled
The street fight ruled. AEW has been missing that mindless DDT streetfight spectacle. Kota Ibushi & Jeff Jarrett should feud over the AEW Hardcore Title. #AEWDynamite— Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) November 16, 2023
Goofy and Loved it
My favorite game series and AEW together! The Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight was so goofy and I loved every second of it. 😂😂😂💀💀💀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WUqzvNThEI— King Narukami (@KingNarukami45) November 16, 2023
Bonkers
Like A Dragon Street Fight was BONKERS! Not on the level of PPV insanity like Anarchy In The Arena but still an amazing way to burn 20 minutes. I hope @PaulWight is OK. That was a disgusting bump off the hood of the car. ****1/4 #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KSTiZR4IPT— ✊🏾🏳️🌈Nagata Lock II 🏳️🌈✊🏾 (@NagataLockII) November 16, 2023