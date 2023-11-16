AEW Dynamite: Another Championship Match Officially Announced For AEW Full Gear

Kris Statlander's next test as AEW TBS Champion comes this weekend. Statlander's AEW tenure had been plagued with injuries up until 2023, as most of her time with the company had been spent on the shelf. Statlander's luck turned around this past May at AEW Double or Nothing when she made her return to the ring, answering the previously-undefeated Jade Cargill's impromptu championship challenge, winning the AEW TBS Title in the process. Statlander made multiple defenses over the course of the summer, including a decisive victory over Cargill this past September. While her momentum has been strong, Statlander's days with the gold may be numbered due to the numbers game she faces on Saturday.

Triple Threat AEW TBS Championship Match at AEW Full Gear

(Photo: AEW)

Kris Statlander's toughest battle is just days away.

Skye Blue defeated Red Velvet tonight on AEW Dynamite to solidify her spot in the AEW TBS Championship match at AEW Full Gear. Blue joins Julia Hart as the two challengers in the contest.

Not only does Statlander face a numbers game, but her adversaries may be working together. Blue had showed signs of darkness ever since Hart spewed mist in her face over one month ago. While Blue recently turned down advances made by Hart, her behavior on AEW Dynamite tonight indicates that that House of Black vibe still exists deep down inside her. Both Hart and Blue have challenged for the AEW TBS Championship individually before, but they have never had an opportunity at the title where they were both in the match at the same time.

AEW Full Gear goes down this Saturday, November 18th on pay-per-view. The show's full card can be seen below...