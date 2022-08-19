WWE's Alexa Bliss Teases Version She's 'Dying to Get To', Feels 'Boring' on TV

Alexa Bliss will be teaming up with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka at Clash at the Castle as they look to take down Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, and while Bliss is looking forward to teaming up in the ring, she isn't as thrilled about the current version of her character on WWE TV. In a new interview with the MackMania Podcast, Bliss revealed she feels the current version of her character on TV right now is "boring", but she also teased that there is a version of her character that she is "dying to get to", and hopes to bring that to TV down the line.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet. I saw the collage -- I try to stay off Twitter unless I'm complaining about something -- I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been liked nine different people.' If you look at it, from my start to now, there have been nine different variations of how I look, how I act, how I speak," Bliss said.

"Right now, it's just me. There has been something that I've been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there, it's just finding the right time, what the roster needs right now," Bliss said. "It's all about timing. For right now, it's kind of just me, doing my thing with Asuka, which is a lot of fun. like I always say, Lexi is not for TV. I'm boring as a person. I feel, on TV right now I'm boring, so I'm trying to regroup and reorganize things and get to where I want to be character-wise, for sure."

Bliss recently moved out of the more supernatural character era, though she still does have a tether to that previous version thanks to Lilly. Hopefully, we'll get to see this new version Bliss is teasing soon, and it would fit with what Bliss has said previously about her goal of winning Championship Gold again. It's been a little while since Bliss was Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion, and perhaps this is all the start of a brand new Title reign.

What's your favorite version of Bliss and what do you hope to see in the future for her? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful