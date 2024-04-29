All Elite Wrestling Hires New Director of Live Events Following AEW Original's Departure

All Elite Wrestling continues to make changes to its executive staff. Upon the start-up's launch in 2019, founder Tony Khan took positions such as President, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Producer, and Head of Creative within AEW. Top talent Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks shared the Executive Vice President responsibilities. As the years progressed, Khan shifted veteran talent into backstage roles, like Christopher Daniels taking on Head of Talent Relations, while also bringing in experienced names from wrestling television to help refine the AEW presentation, evident by the hiring of Mike Mansury as Executive Producer.

AEW Hires New Live Events Director

Another change in the AEW executive department.

As first reported by Fightful Select, AEW has brought Jeremy Flynn into the company to take on the position of Senior Marketing Director of Live Events. Flynn previously worked as Senior Director of Marketing, Live Events for Professional Bull Riders.

"The last two years with the PBR was amazing and I am so grateful for the opportunity I am excited to start a new chapter as the Senior Marketing Director of Live Events for AEW!" Flynn wrote on social media. "There are so many amazing things happening here and I'm excited to be a part of the journey."

Flynn takes over for Rafael Morffi. Morffi had been with AEW since June 2019 and wrapped up his run in December 2023.

"What a way to finish your five-year run in AEW with a sell out, Rafael Morffi, who has been our head of live events for five years. He left on the highest of high notes with a home town sell out in New York. He's been a huge part of AEW too," AEW President Tony Khan praised Morffi upon his exit. "Whether it was New York or all across the world, Raf has been a huge part of the growth of AEW from day one and for five years I've been lucky to work beside Rafael and he's taken on a new position outside of pro wrestling as another great venue, and they'll be very fortunate to have him. I'll miss him very much, we all will."