What Day Will WWE NXT Air on The CW?

WWE's three weekly televised broadcasts are all getting new homes within the next calendar year. Dating back to Fall 2023, WWE began shopping around the media rights for WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT, seeking significant increases for its in-ring products upon their arrivals on the market. WWE SmackDown was the first to go, landing a deal to leave FOX and return to former home USA Network. WWE NXT followed shortly after, pivoting off USA Network to join The CW. The biggest was saved for last, as USA Network lost WWE Monday Night Raw to Netflix in a landmark deal that will see WWE's flagship show be live-streamed instead of being broadcast on cable.

While all three shows have their homes set for the foreseeable future, an undefined variable has been their airdates. WWE SmackDown is said to be likely to remain on Fridays, but WWE Raw and WWE NXT have been left up in the air.

NXT Will Remain on Tuesdays

(Photo: WWE)

The CW is keeping NXT on Tuesdays.

As shared in a press release, The CW confirmed that WWE NXT will remain on its longtime day of the week and will also stay in its primetime time slot.

"Get Ready to Rumble with the Broadcast Television Debut of WWE NXT on Tuesdays," the press release read. "The next generation of WWE Superstars take to the ring when WWE NXT airs live every Tuesday (8:00-10:00pm ET)."

The CW also touted how NXT is an essential piece to the larger WWE puzzle, spotlighting the brand's fingerprints on today's WWE main roster.

"Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90% of the participants in last year's WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner," the press release continued. "Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is popular with younger audiences, ranking No. 1 in cable primetime on Tuesday nights among Adults 18-49 and 18-34. WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have come up through NXT."

WWE NXT currently airs every Tuesday on USA Network at 8 PM ET. The white and gold brand will pivot to The CW in October and will remain on that channel for the next five years.