Andrade Clarifies Status with AEW and Reveals Health Update

There's been heavy speculation regarding the status of Andrade in AEW, as he hasn't been featured in any way on TV since his last match at AEW All Out. He's since revealed that he needed to undergo surgery for a torn pectoral, but while he's been recovering, there have been a few cryptic social media posts that got fans talking about a possible departure from the company and a return to WWE. In a new interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade was asked about his experience at WrestleCon, and during that conversation, he also provided an update on his status with AEW and his recovery from injury.

"First of all, I still work for AEW. I want to clarify that, because I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW. I tore my chest, so I am still in recovery. I had an operation in November, about 4 months off, but am close to being back & to feel at 100%," Andrade said.

Andrade was sighted at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony alongside his wife Charlotte Flair, and he also revealed he was there to support Rey Mysterio, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame with an introduction from Kennan, and Andrade was excited to support the WWE Legend.

"I was in the Hall of Fame event, mostly to accompany my spouse (Charlotte Flair) and to celebrate the induction of my friend, Rey Mysterio. It's something awesome because I have great matches with him. I never tagged with him, but he is someone I admire and a symbol for all Latinos. Of course I saw Ric Flair & he thanked me for being with his daughter and to give her advice ahead of her match. Now that I see her, I would tell her about it," Andrade said.

With all the returns to WWE over the past year, some thought that Andrade would be one of the next to return to the company. Andrade's best run in WWE was during his time in NXT, and with Triple H now overseeing creative, you can see why some assumed he would head to WWE once his deal with AEW was done. It hasn't helped that fans have questioned his booking during his time in WWE, even though he's delivered stellar matches with some of AEW's best.

The next big shoe to drop in that regard though is FTR, as they have a Career vs Titles match on this week's AEW Dynamite. Some feel they are bound for WWE, but then others feel it is now their time to run with the AEW Tag Team Championships. We'll just have to wait and see, but the good news is we don't have to wait long.

H/T Fightful