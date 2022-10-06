AEW: Updates on Andrade and Sammy Guevara's Backstage Fight

All Elite Wrestling had its third backstage fight in a matter of months before AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara traded barbs on social media earlier this week, which began due to Andrade claiming that Guevara complained about his strikes being too stiff in a recent interview. This resulted in Guevara sub-tweeting Andrade, referring to him as a "favor hire," which then led to Andrade challenging Guevara to say it to his face. Guevara then told Andrade to "go back to WWE like we all know you want to do." Andrade wrapped the social media beef by telling Guevara that he would see him on Wednesday. That promise was kept, as the two confronted each other ahead of Dynamite.

First reports claimed that Guevara shoved Andrade, Andrade threw punches, and then the men were separated. Andrade was sent home and his upcoming AEW Rampage Mask vs. Career match was axed, while Guevara remained on Dynamite, wrestled in the main event, and even scored the winning pin as "f--k you Sammy" chants echoed throughout the arena.

In an update from Fightful Select, Andrade was reportedly the "aggressor" while Guevara attempted to "not participate" in the physical altercation. Andrade was reportedly waiting for Guevara to arrive at the arena. This update reports that Andrade threw "a couple of punches." Aside from some accounts that claim he shoved Andrade, there's no mention of Guevara retaliating with punches of his own.

Fightful also reports that both Andrade and Guevara were spoken to after their Twitter exchanged and were "warned" about not fighting. The two reportedly "assured" AEW officials that they would not get physical.

Wrestling Observer Radio added to this story, reporting that Andrade was told "he would not be fired" if there was a fight.

"Everyone knows Andrade is trying to get fired," Dave Meltzer said several times on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was also noted that Guevara "wouldn't have worked the main event" if he did in fact start the fight. Meltzer said that he was given "five different accounts" of what went down, and three of them were identical stories.

This is not the first time Guevara has been involved in a backstage physical altercation in AEW. This past August, Guevara and Eddie Kingston exchanged words following an unapproved promo segment. Guevara referred to Kingston as a "fat piece of s--t," which Kingston did not care for. This resulted in Kingston reportedly "pie-facing" Guevara backstage, which led to Kingston receiving a quiet suspension. Kingston and Guevara buried the hatchet shortly after.

