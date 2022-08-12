Another Former WWE Star Will Reportedly be at SmackDown

Earlier today a report indicated that AJ Francis, previously known as Top Dolla of Hit Row, is expected to be at this week's WWE SmackDown. It would be the latest in a line of formerly released stars being brought back to WWE by Triple H, but a new report from Fightful Select suggests that he won't be alone, as Ashante Thee Adonis is also actively planned for this week's SmackDown taping. That's two members of the disbanded Hit Row, though the report does say it is known in what capacity they will be utilized and if they will actually appear on TV or if they are in some other role.

AJ and Ashante were both parts of Hit Row along with B-Fab and Swerve Strickland, though that faction as it was wouldn't be able to reform due to Strickland being in AEW, where he's become AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Keith Lee. That doesn't mean AJ and Ashante couldn't team up as a Tag Team or in some other way, but we'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Hit Row quickly became a fan favorite in NXT, and all signs pointed to a big run on the main roster after they were called up to SmackDown. Unfortunately after being advertised for SmackDown WWE released B-Fab from the company. Then the group's remaining three members finally appeared on WWE TV but didn't even get a chance to settle in as all three remaining members were then released as part of more talent cuts.

If AJ and Ashante do show up on SmackDown, it will be the latest in a series of returning stars to the company under the Triple H era. Formerly released stars Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all made returns on Raw, SmackDown, and at SummerSlam.

