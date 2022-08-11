Former WWE Star Will Reportedly be at SmackDown

There have already been several familiar faces appearing on WWE TV recently, including Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Dexter Lumis, but that doesn't seem to be the last return coming. A new report from PWInsider says that several sources have informed them that AJ Francis is expected to be at tomorrow's taping of SmackDown in Raleigh, NC. It isn't known if that means Francis will appear on SmackDown or if it will be related to his previous role as host of WWE and A&E's Most Wanted Treasures series, which hasn't involved him since his WWE release.

Francis was the former host of the series but hasn't been part of the show's recent filming schedule, and Fightful notes there are signs that the host could end up being Lita. We'll have to wait and see what Francis being at SmackDown ultimately means, but it is one of many interesting moves being made by WWE since Triple H took over creative.

Francis, who was previously known as Top Dolla in NXT's Hit Row faction, was part of the group alongside Swerve Strickland, B-Fab, and Ashante the Adonis. They experienced a successful but brief run in NXT before being moved up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, but then things went downhill quickly.

After being advertised for SmackDown WWE released B-Fab from the company. Then the group's remaining three members finally appeared on WWE TV but didn't even get a chance to settle in as all three remaining members were then released as part of more talent cuts.

Since then Swerve has signed with AEW and is now part of a Tag Team with another former WWE superstar Keith Lee, who was also released by WWE. Now it seems Francis could be on his way back to WWE in some form or fashion, and if he is going to be involved with SmackDown, there could be some interesting ways to introduce him back into the mix. The most recent development on SmackDown was last week's surprise return of Kross and Scarlett, which saw Kross attacking Drew McIntyre and putting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline officially on the clock.

We'll hopefully get another piece of that storyline this week, and combined with Francis' potential return, it is shaping up to be an entertaining episode of SmackDown.