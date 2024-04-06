Athena Debuts Baldur's Gate 3-Inspired Gear Ahead of ROH Women's Championship Win

Reigning Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena showed off a new look inspired by Baldur's Gate 3. Last night, during Supercard of Honor, Athena debuted new ring gear inspired by Karlach, one of the main companions from Baldur's Gate 3. The ring gear not only included an outfit modeled after Karlach's initial outfit (a one-strap top with rings), but also a two-headed axe. When coming down to the ring, the ROH's red lighting also helped to make Athena match Karlach's red skin. You can check out Athena's epic entrance here. Ring of Honor also debuted a new shirt featuring Athena as Karlach, complete with asymmetric horns.

Karlach is a barbarian tiefling in Baldur's Gate 3 and can be encountered relatively early in Act 1 (or chosen as the default starter character). Karlach's personal storyline involves her previous imprisonment in Avernus for a decade as a soldier in the Blood War. During her time as a soldier of hell, her heart was replaced with a mechanical device, but she had the opportunity to escape when a mind flayer nautloid suddenly appeared, leading directly into the main Baldur's Gate 3 storyline.

Unsurprisingly, Athena is an avid Dungeons & Dragons player and has appeared on multiple charity Actual Play shows over the years. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a past interview, Athena spoke about the influence that Dungeons & Dragons had on her approach to wrestling. "Before D&D, I was like, 'All right, I'm a wrestler. This is how a wrestler acts. This is how a wrestler talks. This is how a wrestler does this and this is how a wrestler dresses,'" Athena said. "But now I've realized that I can be whatever I want to be and I can say whatever I want to say. D&D has taught me not to be afraid to take those risks, because you never know if you're going into a room with a beholder and end up charming it for some reason. You just never know what's going to happen. And that's kind of the same thing with wrestling. I walk into work not knowing what's going to happen, and that's cool but I remember being super freaked out at first. And now I'm just like, 'All right, cool. Whatever, man. We're good.' Because I know I can improvise where I need to. I think D&D has taught me to be a little bit more relaxed toward life in general."

Athena is also an avid cosplayer and has debuted some awesome gear inspired by a variety of characters ahead of big matches. Some of her recent gear includes a Khonshu-inspired look and a look inspired by the Batman villain Bane.

Athena continued her long reign as ROH Women's World Champion after a spirited defense against former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shira. Her win last night continued an already impressive run that has cemented her as one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the world.