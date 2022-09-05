All Out 2022: Athena Debuts New Khonshu-Inspired Gear

Athena really lived up to her Fallen Goddess moniker at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, as the wrestler debut a new set of ring gear inspired by Moon Knight's Khonshu. Athena's new ring gear is a homage to the fallen Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who played a major role in Disney+'s Moon Knight series earlier this year. The gear was complete with a large bird-like skull, decorated entirely in eerie rhinestones, along with a brand new set of retractable glowing wings. You can check out Athena's stunning new look down below:

Athena had to replace her old set of ring gear, which also included a set of retractable wings, after it was damaged in an attack by her All Out opponent Jade Cargill. Cargill and Athena have circled around each other for months, with the pair exchanging barbs on Twitter even before Athena made her debut with the company.

