All Out 2022: Athena Debuts New Khonshu-Inspired Gear
Athena really lived up to her Fallen Goddess moniker at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, as the wrestler debut a new set of ring gear inspired by Moon Knight's Khonshu. Athena's new ring gear is a homage to the fallen Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who played a major role in Disney+'s Moon Knight series earlier this year. The gear was complete with a large bird-like skull, decorated entirely in eerie rhinestones, along with a brand new set of retractable glowing wings. You can check out Athena's stunning new look down below:
Athena had to replace her old set of ring gear, which also included a set of retractable wings, after it was damaged in an attack by her All Out opponent Jade Cargill. Cargill and Athena have circled around each other for months, with the pair exchanging barbs on Twitter even before Athena made her debut with the company.
Check out the full lineup for the show below! All Out is taking place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (outside of Chicago), Illinois and is available to stream on Bleacher Report
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends
- Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
- Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns
- Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA
- Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
- Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Miro, Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House of Black
- (Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- (Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook vs. Angelo Parker
- (Kickoff) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Kip Sabian