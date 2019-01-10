Charlotte Flair Accuses Becky Lynch of Stealing Ric Flair’s Catchphrase

Ric Flair may the most quotable wrestler in history. However, it’s one thing mimic the Nature Boy as a fan, but using his idioms as a WWE Superstar may be a much different conversation.

Or at least that’s what Charlotte Flair is saying.

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Flair discussed her ongoing rivalry with Becky Lynch, who for the last few months has been going by “The Man.” The new nickname has been incredibly popular, but Flair thinks Lynch has infringed on her father’s timeless “To be the man, you have to beat the man,” catchphrase.

“Becky tries to deflect the situation pretending that I’m the one copying her,” Flair said. “When in reality, she’s the one, like you said, copying my dad’s catchphrase!”

Lynch has been on record in saying that she got the idea when talking to Mick Foley, but that doesn’t exactly clear her from Flair’s accusations. All in all, we’ll guess Flair is cool with it given her and Lynch are so close off camera. Her jabbing at Lynch with this quote is simply a nice kayfabe effort to keep tensions high.

But Lynch isn’t Flair’s only rival in 2019. Her and Ronda Rousey have quite the violent history thanks to Flair’s gratuitous beatdown of Rousey at Survivor Series. That match, at least originally, was supposed to be saved to WrestleMania, but thanks to a broken nose and concussion, Flair filled in for Lynch.

“It wasn’t the build up or the scenario that I had envisioned when I first found out that I was gonna replace Becky,” Charlotte explained. “Ronda has been someone I’ve looked up to for years now, and tried to model my career after. So when I found this out, I couldn’t second guess what was gonna happen. I knew that this is how it was supposed to be. And when I faced her, I wanted to give her my very best, the very best of what it takes to be a WWE superstar because she’s new, and I think I did just that,” she said.

With Lynch set to face Asuka at the Royal Rumble, that leaves the door wide open for Flair to win the hallowed battle royal. If that’s how things play out, then we’ll likely see Rousey vs. Flair at WrestleMania. However, there’s growing sentiment that WWE will include Rousey, Flair, and Lynch for a ‘Mania triple threat. But they have a complicated road ahead if that’s their goal.

