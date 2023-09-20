Becky Lynch Defending WWE NXT Women's Title at No Mercy

Last week's episode of WWE NXT saw Becky Lynch defeat Tiffany Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion, completing Lynch's Grand Slam Champion status. Lynch also kicked off tonight's episode of WWE NXT with her Title on her shoulder, and the crowd gave her a roaring reception. Lynch teased matches with several NXT favorites before Stratton came out to interrupt her. Lynch had already told Stratton she could have a rematch whenever she wanted, and though Stratton teased it could happen tonight, she later challenged Lynch to a Title match at No Mercy. Later the match would be made official, and Lynch will indeed be a part of the No Mercy card.

After NXT started, Lynch said, "The NXT Women's Championship tour continues because we bring the fight every damn night. It doesn't matter the name, the game is the same. Gigi Dolin, Elektra Lopez, Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, I'll be here awhile and I'll go the extra mile, so how about we have a scrap Ivy Nile? Give my Natty, I'll beat her batty, Jacy Jane, you know I'll retain. You want this, I'm the mountain to climb, welcome to the big time!"

Becky chants broke out, and Lynch said, "It feels so good to be back and to be back to represent you, because you are what make this. But speaking of time time time, Tiffy time is over! But I will give credit where credit is due. Last week Tiffany Stratton hung with The Man, pushed me to my limit, and for that, she will get her rematch wherever she wants it."

Stratton then came out to cut off The Man. "Hi, I've heard enough actually. Look, I appreciate the flowers Becks, but did you really think the rematch was going to be optional? Are you kidding me? I am getting a rematch," Stratton said. "I deserve a rematch. Look, I know you're a WrestleMania main eventer, you're The Man, you're the number one girl, but I am Tiffany Stratton! I am the future of WWE and I am the future two-time NXT Women's Champion. You want to be a fighting Champion, right? What do you say, the Tiffy Time vs the Big Time, for the NXT Women's Championship, tonight!"

The crowd was all in on having that rematch tonight, but they were about to be disappointed. "I knew you guys would love that, which is why it's not happening. You know, these losers actually cheered me every week until you got here. I want my rematch on a bigger stage. I want my rematch in Bakersfield, CA at No Mercy," Stratton said.

"I told you you can have it whenever you want it, but the result is going to be the same," Lynch said. "Not because you're not talented enough, but because you're not hungry enough. You don't think I've seen people like you here? You become entitled, but this NXT, with these people, has the same feel as the NXT I came up in, and when it comes down to who wants it more, and even after 10 years here, I want it more than you do."

Stratton then took a shot at Lynch's recent feud with Trish Stratus, telling Lynch that she should be thanking her, otherwise she would be driving to "the nearest retirement home to find another Hall of Famer you can beat to get you more clout." Lynch had had enough of Stratton, telling Stratton, "Alright Tiffany, well, one thing is for sure, you're a better fighter than you are at talker. So how about instead of going word for word with The Man, we go punch for punch."

Then Lynch attacked Stratton, but Kiana James came out of nowhere and attacked Lynch. James held Lynch and Stratton got a chair, but Lynch was able to fight them both off and grab the chair. Stratton and James both got away from Lynch, but Lynch headed backstage and issued a challenge to James and Stratton in the main event. Then a little bit later the match was made official for No Mercy, where Lynch will give Stratton her rematch for the NXT Women's Championship.

