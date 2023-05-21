WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton Reveals Two SmackDown Dream Matches

WWE NXT will soon crown its next NXT Women's Champion, and there are still three more matches that need to happen before we know who that Champion will be. Two matches will take place next week, while the Finals will take place at NXT Battleground. NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton is one of the major favorites to take that top prize, and she is fully intent on adding some gold to her waist. Over the past few months, there's also been a great deal of crossover between NXT, Raw, and SmackDown, and when ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar had the chance to speak to Stratton, she was asked if there were any specific Raw or SmackDown Superstars she would love to challenge after she brings that Title gold home, and two big names immediately came to mind.

"I feel like Charlotte Flair, she and I have similar styles. She was a gymnast," Stratton said. "I have always wanted to... I think Charlotte Flair is one of my dream matches, for sure. Bianca Belair, I love her. I love watching her. She's so fun to watch. Again, we both have similar backgrounds. I did CrossFit. She also did CrossFit before coming to NXT. Yeah, Bianca and Charlotte for sure."

Both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are synonymous with NXT thanks to their successful runs in the brand before heading to Raw and SmackDown, so having them return is always going to get a big reaction. Flair previously crossed over with NXT in a memorable program with Rhea Ripley, and she would go on to win the NXT Championship and carry the Title for a bit. Belair has appeared on NXT since moving to the main roster, but she's not had a full program since leaving as Flair has.

Stratton vs Flair or Stratton vs Belair would certainly be fun matches, so we'll have to wait and see how that plays out. Over the past few months, we've seen Apollo Crews, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and The New Day make appearances on NXT, and The New Day became the NXT Tag Team Champions for a bit as well.

Stratton also discussed the NXT Women's Championship Tournament, and while she understands why NXT went that route with crowning a new Champion, Stratton also says she hoped for a one-on-one rematch with NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell before she moved to Monday Night Raw full time.

"Obviously, she was the Champion and I think she's still considered the Champion," Stratton said. "I feel like I should have had a rematch with her before she got called up so I could have been Champion, but I definitely feel like the fans like me better than her and I just feel like I need that Title now."

"I mean they want to give all the girls their chances. I understand that, but I mean it's just more opportunities to show that I'm ready and I think it gives the other girls opportunities to show that they have the potential, but they will never compare to me. But yeah, I'm slowly making my way through and hopefully I'll be at Battleground," Stratton said.

