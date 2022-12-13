Becky Lynch Creates Hilarious Sami Zayn Photoshop to Promote His New T-Shirt

Sami Zayn recently launched a new "My Dawg!" t-shirt on PWTees which will have all of its profits directed to Zayn's #SamiforSyria foundation. Becky Lynch decided to promote the shirt with a new photoshop, placing Zayn's face on top of her daughter Roux as Lynch held her backstage. Lynch wrote, My Dawgs!! Get your limited edition @SamiZayn shirt on @PWTees. All profits go to #SamiForSyria – to fund mobile clinics in Syria, delivering medical care to civilians displaced by war. Limited time only, be ucey and get them now."

PWTees provided more info on the shirt in its limited-time listing — "This limited edition 'My Dawg! ' design is printed on a high-quality premium soft style t-shirt. You can feel good knowing that your purchase will be supporting a great cause! 100% of the profits go to SamiForSyria.com and will help fund a mobile clinic that will operate on the ground in Syria and deliver primary medical aid to displaced civilians impacted by the war." The shirt will only be available until Dec. 23.

My Dawgs!! Get your limited edition @SamiZayn shirt on @PWTees. All profits go to #SamiForSyria – to fund mobile clinics in Syria, delivering medical care to civilians displaced by war. Limited time only, be ucey and get them now. pic.twitter.com/tnD1cNSqBn — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 13, 2022

Becky Lynch on Her Shoulder Injury

Lynch was on the shelf for months after suffering a separated shoulder at SummerSlam in July. She successfully returned at Survivor Series WarGames last month and has been feuding with Damage CTRL ever since, but has openly admitted her shoulder isn't back to 100%.

"It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That's a match that I've never done before and it's a very daunting match. You've got two rings, you've got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn't feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There's not another feeling like it," Lynch told The Verge last week.