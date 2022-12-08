Becky Lynch Gives an Update on Her Still Ongoing Shoulder Injury

Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view back in July but has been back on the road with the promotion since last month. However, that shoulder apparently still isn't 100%, as she confirmed in an interview with The Verge this week. Lynch's first match back was a 10-woman WarGames match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, which ended with her diving off the cage roof and sending both Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky through a table.

"It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That's a match that I've never done before and it's a very daunting match. You've got two rings, you've got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn't feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There's not another feeling like it," Lynch said.

Lynch also discussed how frustrated she was having to miss Clash at the Castle in September — "Oh, don't remind me. It was very hard for me to watch that and to be missing out on it and hearing the crowd and how amazing they were. They were freaking amazing. I have faith that there will be more. Many more. Where would I like to take a major stadium show? Ireland. Croke Park. 100% that's it. No hesitation with that."

"The Man" came up short in earning a spot in the latest No. 1 contender's match for the Raw Women's Championship, but she also had a face-off with Rhea Ripley on Raw that got fans buzzing. She talked about that potential match later in the interview — "I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we've ever seen. I think she's incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go 'well, that's the future of the business and the business is in good hands.' She's the future but I'm still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I'll put her in her place. Plus she's hanging around with somebody that I know pretty well. In fact, somebody that taught me nearly everything that I know. There's an interesting dynamic there because she's got Finn Bálor in her corner. I've known Finn for over 20 years, so it would be interesting to see what side he would take, you know, if push came to shove."