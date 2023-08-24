Becky Lynch Describes How She Wants Her Feud With Trish Stratus to End

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' months-long rivalry seems to be reaching its finale as the two former champions will clash inside a Steel Cage at WWE's upcoming Payback pay-per-view on Sept. 2. Stratus initially returned to WWE to help "The Man" in her battle against the Damage CTRL faction and the pair won a six-woman tag match alongside Lita at WrestleMania 39. But Stratus revealed in the following weeks that she didn't want to be upstaged by Lynch and decided to attack her after losing her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Stratus would win their first match at Clash of Champions thanks to outside interference from Zoey Stark and a straight-up rematch has eluded Lynch ever since. Stark immediately interfered when the two attempted to have a match on Raw in mid-July and their third bout ended in a double count-out as they brawled their way through the crowd. Lynch was a guest on The Bump this week and hyped up her Steel Cage match with Stratus, stating that this feud should end in violent fashion.

"I think the culmination of this five, six-month feud should be as brutal as possible," Lynch said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "We have beaten the ever-loving piss out of each other — and had Zoey interrupt at any and every opportunity. We need something to keep her out, and that is a Steel Cage Match. And that was my daughter saying again, because it's happened again, and again, and again, and again, and again. Zoey gets involved, and I'm sick of it! So we'll have a steel cage to keep her out."

WWE Payback 2023 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Steel Cage Match)

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's MCU Competition

Seth Rollins spoke with ComicBook during SummerSlam weekend earlier this month and briefly discussed his upcoming role in Captain America: Brave New World. Because Lynch's scene was cut from The Eternals, Rollins will technically make it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his wife.

"I am sworn to secrecy. Pretty tight lipped on anything related to this project," Rollins said. "Obviously the photographs have made their way online, nothing to be done about that, but it was a very good experience for me. I'm looking forward to seeing what the reaction is from everybody else who gets to get eyes on the project.

"There's always a healthy competitiveness in our marriage, we're both top tier stars, top tier competitors. It's very difficult for us to not be competitive," he added." She got to headline WrestleMania before I did, and I got to do this before her, so yeah, we're always duking it out."