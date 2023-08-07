Fortnite Getting WWE Content Featuring Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair

A new Fortnite crossover will see WWE stars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair joining the game in the near future. As of this writing, an official announcement from Epic Games has not been made, but information first started to circulate among some of Fortnite's most reliable leakers, including @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR. The collaboration will reportedly be arriving in the game on August 8th or the 9th, so it's possible WWE fans will have something to celebrate early this week. On Instagram, the official WWE account has also started to hype the collaboration, releasing photos of the two stars with some Fortnite themed accessories, stating that Lynch and Belair "are gearing up for something." It's not difficult to figure out what that is!

A Tweet about the collaboration from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

Fortnite x WWE will feature Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch.



They will also have a Victory Royale emote where you hold the WWE Belt (via Barbieharp) pic.twitter.com/sgLt0macBI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 7, 2023

As @HYPEX mentions in the Tweet, the two WWE skins will apparently be accompanied by a new Victory Royale emote. When the emote is used, the player will hold the WWE Belt. Unfortunately, actual images of the skins have not leaked yet, so there's no way of knowing how closely Lynch and Belair will look to their real-life counterparts. At this point, Epic Games has this type of thing down to a science, but some WWE fans might want to see the finalized designs before making a decision to purchase.

So far, the collaboration seems to be generating lot of excitement. The teasers on Instagram have gotten a lot of positive attention, most notably from Becky Lynch fans. In fact, some even pledged to purchase the skins, despite never having played the game! Of course, that speaks to the way that Fortnite continues to use these types of crossovers to pull in new users that might not have played otherwise. Hopefully the skin designs will live up to the hype when they do release, and we'll see even more WWE content in the coming months.

Are you looking forward to this collaboration between Fortnite and the WWE? What do you think of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair joining the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!