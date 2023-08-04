WWE's Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on Captain America 4 Role

WWE star Seth Rollins has broken his silence about that mysterious role in Captain America: Brave New World. ComicBook.com was there for a WWE x C4 meet and greet event that saw the Superstar chat about the MCU before SummerSlam. As soon as set photos began to circulate, people wanted to know more about what part Rollins would play in the Captain America sequel. While he couldn't give us the entire story, the fan-favorite did mention that it was a great experience. Rollins would also allude to the playful rivalry with his wife Becky Lynch.

"I am sworn to secrecy. Pretty tight lipped on anything related to this project," Rollins mused. "Obviously the photographs have made their way online, nothing to be done about that, but it was a very good experience for me. I'm looking forward to seeing what the reaction is from everybody else who gets to get eyes on the project.

"There's always a healthy competitiveness in our marriage, we're both top tier stars, top tier competitors. It's very difficult for us to not be competitive," he added." She got to headline WrestleMania before I did, and I got to do this before her, so yeah, we're always duking it out."

Will There Be More Films After Captain America 4?

Other WWE Superstars have found their way over to Hollywood. Examples like Hulk Hogan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Batista are all over the place now. With Captain America: Brave New World on deck, could we see Rollins make a similar leap? According to one of his conversations with The Daily Mail, you can never truly count it out.

"As for me, I don't know where my future lies. I feel, like I said, at this moment wrestling is my future for as long as I can do it at a high level. But there's going to come a day when falling down is going to turn my bones to dust and I will have to start looking elsewhere and seeing what other options there are," the WWE Superstar admitted. "I don't think that's coming any time soon and I'm just in the prime of my career right now and there's a lot of years ahead of me."

How Is Captain America 4 Different From Other MCU Movies

Captain America: Brave New World will be a bit different than a lot of the cosmic stories that have been going in the MCU lately. The film's production designer, Ramsey Avery, spoke to Collider about the grounded feel of this one. (It sounds like the kind of project where a wrestler would not be that out of place.)

"[T]he intent of this is to be very grounded, to make sure it has that sense of really happening in the world," Avery said to the outlet. "So it's a different sense in a lot of ways than particularly some of the more recent pieces have been. And it's a very deliberate choice, and it's a fascinating choice and an exciting choice. And it comes with a whole host of different kinds of questions involved in that."

