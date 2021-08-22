Becky Lynch Fans Want Her to Be Sasha Banks' WWE SummerSlam Replacement

Becky Lynch fans want her to be the replacement for Sasha Banks for WWE SummerSlam! Sasha Banks was scheduled for the SmackDown Women's Championship match against the defending Bianca Belair, but worrying reports started to pop up last weekend when the two of them were pulled from a string of live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." It was then reported that there was a concern over the SummerSlam match as of this past Monday, but those concerns seemed to be alleviated when the two of them had been cleared and Belair was able to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.

The match continued to be advertised through Friday and into the WWE SummerSlam pre-show, but a new report has revealed that Sasha Banks will not be able to make the match. WWE has yet to officially confirm the status of the match itself, so it's still very much in the air at the time of this writing so fans have begun to wonder what the WWE will be planning for a potential replacement to Sasha Banks.

With WWE Superstar Becky Lynch still very much absent from television and having an impending return sometime in the future, fans are hoping the former Raw Women's Champion will be the one to take on Bianca Belair in Sasha Banks' stead. Read on to see what fans are saying about Becky Lynch being Sasha Banks' possible WWE SummerSlam replacement and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!