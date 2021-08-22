Becky Lynch Fans Want Her to Be Sasha Banks' WWE SummerSlam Replacement
Becky Lynch fans want her to be the replacement for Sasha Banks for WWE SummerSlam! Sasha Banks was scheduled for the SmackDown Women's Championship match against the defending Bianca Belair, but worrying reports started to pop up last weekend when the two of them were pulled from a string of live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." It was then reported that there was a concern over the SummerSlam match as of this past Monday, but those concerns seemed to be alleviated when the two of them had been cleared and Belair was able to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.
The match continued to be advertised through Friday and into the WWE SummerSlam pre-show, but a new report has revealed that Sasha Banks will not be able to make the match. WWE has yet to officially confirm the status of the match itself, so it's still very much in the air at the time of this writing so fans have begun to wonder what the WWE will be planning for a potential replacement to Sasha Banks.
With WWE Superstar Becky Lynch still very much absent from television and having an impending return sometime in the future, fans are hoping the former Raw Women's Champion will be the one to take on Bianca Belair in Sasha Banks' stead. Read on to see what fans are saying about Becky Lynch being Sasha Banks' possible WWE SummerSlam replacement and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
"A Little Too Quiet"
Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch are a little too quiet for me 🧐— nadia (@vinamkaycee) August 21, 2021
"Would Be a Good Consolation"
If @SashaBanksWWE is off the card it’s gonna be a MAJOR BLOW & It’s gonna suck big time, especially being a huge Sasha fan! But the only thing that would be a good consolation would be the return of @BeckyLynchWWE #SummerSlam— KingⓂ (@MadZz_98) August 22, 2021
"The What's the Actual Point?"
If WWE doesn’t have Becky Lynch as Sasha Banks’ replacement then what’s the actual fucking point? 😂😂😂— Kevin Edward Grant Wakeham (@KEGW1995) August 22, 2021
Is Becky Lynch Even Ready?
No Sasha Banks against Bianca Belair tonight... Time to call an audible. Is Becky Lynch ready? If not, let Asuka or Naomi loose for an open challenge! Should see a great match against Bianca with those 2 on the side.#SummerSlam— Vijay Randhawa (@VijayRandhawa91) August 22, 2021
It Could Go One of Two Ways...
I'm not sure what is going on with Sasha Banks (there's the one obvious thing everyone will think of). One of two things will happen, the match gets pulled or we get a returning Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair. Maybe it's someone else. We'll see. #BairTruth #SummerSlam https://t.co/2WetxCfI11— Jeff Bair/JBSN Media😎🎙️🇺🇸 (@RealJeffBair) August 22, 2021
Will The Man Take Sasha Banks' Place?
Will @BeckyLynchWWE be the one to replace Sasha Banks in the Smackdown Women’s Title match?? Only time will tell, but let’s stream “Becky Lynch” until we do! https://t.co/GNaIlnuV1L #summerslam #TheMan pic.twitter.com/fqmI50kUGh— CooG (@JonCouture5) August 22, 2021
Hopefully!
Hopefully Becky Lynch makes her return tonight to replace Sasha Banks. #SummerSlam— Eduardo Zanabria (@ezcowboyz) August 22, 2021
But Yeah, Awfully Quiet...
@SashaBanksWWE and @BeckyLynchWWE been awfully quiet 🤐????? 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Cheryl~C~ (@CherylC45628599) August 22, 2021
Will it Be Another Major Swerve?
If @SashaBanksWWE is truly out of the match, do we get @BeckyLynchWWE? Or will we get another swerve? Let’s go @YaOnlyLivvOnce!!— Can Crushers Wrestling Podcast (@CanCrushers69) August 22, 2021