WWE's Seth Rollins Addresses Becky Lynch's Return

There's been quite a bit of buzz around the impending return of Becky Lynch all year long, and Lynch has definitely contributed to that buzz with some amazing trolls regarding her being backstage at various events. The same will likely be no different for SummerSlam, and many fans are wondering when The Man will make her big return. This was brought up to Seth Rollins during a recent media call, as Rollins (who is also Lynch's husband) was asked by Razeen Gutta about her return and the thought process behind when it would be, and while Rollins didn't have a specific date, he said it is definitely her goal to return and that timing is really everything (via Sportskeeda).

“Oh, gosh, I wish I knew [when she will return], man," Rollins said. "I mean, it is her goal. I’ll tell you this: it is her goal to return at some point. When that’s going to be, we don’t know, you know. She’s a timing person. Timing’s gotta be right for her, so I’m sure you guys will get some trolling posts this weekend as we approach the big event. She’s been keen to do that over the last few months just to mess with you guys.”

Many thought that the timing would be right for a SummerSlam return, and while we could still get that, there have been some rumors pointing to that a SummerSlam return isn't happening. Her return does appear to be happening soon though even if it doesn't happen here, but fans are still holding out hopes that The Man's music will hit at some point during SummerSlam.

There is a Raw Women's Championship match on the card after all, a title she never lost. Lynch relinquished the title when she announced her pregnancy, revealing that it was actually inside the Money in the Bank briefcase that Asuka had won the night before. Now the title is in the hands of Nikki A.S.H., who will face Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match to try and retain her Championship. If she wins, she is more than up for a match against a returning Lynch, and thinks that would be a fantastic WrestleMania match.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but regardless of when or where Becky Lynch decides to return, it will be the biggest reveal of the night.

