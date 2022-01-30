WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Help Bobby Lashley Beat Brock Lesnar and Become WWE Champion

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman played a huge role in the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night, assisting Bobby Lashley in becoming a two-time WWE Champion while battering Brock Lesnar. After Lesnar successfully escaped the Hurt Lock he attempted an F-5, only for Lashley to crash into the referee. Reigns suddenly appeared and speared Lesnar, then motioned for Heyman to hand him the WWE Championship. Reigns smacked Lesnar across the face, allowing Lashley to make the cover and win the title

Though Lashley campaigned for years for a match with Lesnar, the two never shared the ring until Day 1 when Lesnar was added into the WWE Championship match alongside Lashley, then-champion Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. When the two men finally shared the ring for face-to-face confrontations on Raw, Lesnar consistently mocked Lashley by calling him “Bobby Who?” and declaring him a “Brock Lesnar wannabe.” Lashley gave an interview with The New York Post earlier this week and described what it was like to stand across the ring from “The Beast.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1487628942269984769?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“He had blank. It was like one of those people that don’t have remorse. You can always tell some kind of emotion out of everybody. When you look at somebody’s eyes and you see no emotion, none, none at all. I think that’s what fears a lot of people because they can’t understand who he is and when they do look at him, it’s just like a shocking overwhelming feeling….

“That’s why he’s been like that and people don’t understand it, who he is and what he’s able to do, what he’s capable of doing. He’s accomplished things. Look at some of his matches in the UFC, like when he tried to open Frank Mir’s whole entire head open and then got up and wasn’t like are you OK, but ‘Yeah! If he dies he dies,’” he added.

Check out the full results from the 2022 Royal Rumble below!