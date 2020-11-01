Halloween 2020: WWE Superstar Braun Strowman Dresses as God of War's Kratos

✖

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman knows a thing or two about being a monster, but for Halloween Strowman decided to tap into a monster slayer as he dressed as God of War's Kratos for Halloween this year. Strowman's time as WWE Universal Champion during Friday Night SmackDown was marked by his transformation into a more literal version of the monster he had been sold as prior. Thanks to a back and forth against The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Strowman had significantly changed in a way that he's steadily moving away from now that he's on the Monday Night Raw roster.

But there's a way that he can keep this monstrous touch while still being a brutal fighter, and there's no better example than Kratos from God of War. This fighter took on all sorts of gods of different names and mythologies across a series of video games, and now Strowman has brought the god in the making to the real world with an awesome Halloween costume. Check it out:

The God of War franchise dominated PlayStation 2 and 3 during both of those respective consoles' runs, and it was the same for its debut PlayStation 4 entry. This new take on the franchise was a surprise to fans at first because of how much had been changed from the series' original formula (and to Kratos as a character, himself), but now it's one of the most popular entries in the franchise overall.

While there's still no real way to truly guess what's coming next for the God of War series, it was confirmed that a new game in the series is now in the works for a release on PlayStation 5. Fans have tried their best to theorize about this sequel entry, but it's still far too early to really tell!

What did you think of the newest entry in the God of War series? How did it compare to the past entries of the franchise seen on the PlayStation 2 and 3? Excited to see what could be coming next in whatever PlayStation 5 project is being cooked up for the franchise?