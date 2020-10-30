God of War Developer Reveals How Save Transfers Will Work on PS5

✖

Fans of the God of War franchise will be happy to know that PS4 save files for God of War (2018) and God of War III Remastered will both be transferable to the PlayStation 5. The feature was announced by developer Sony Santa Monica on Twitter, alongside news that God of War will also receive a PS5 update that allows the game to run at 60 fps when the Favor Performance option is selected. For fans that might have started playing the two games more recently, or those that haven't yet finished up grabbing all of the trophies, the news should be quite welcome!

While Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will support transfer of save files from PS4 to PS5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will not. According to Sony, it will come down to the individual developers and publishers. As such, it's good to know that the two God of War games will support the feature.

Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer: 🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option

🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4! — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020

God of War fans might want to revisit both games in order to keep busy. The next entry in the series is slated to release in 2021, but Sony Santa Monica has revealed little information about the upcoming title. The game's title is presumed to be God of War: Ragnarok, but that has yet to be confirmed, as of this writing. Even if the game does have a different title, however, Sony Santa Monica has made it very clear that the events of the next game will deal with the Ragnarok storyline.

With PlayStation 5 set to release in less than two weeks, fans will soon get a lot more information about which save files will transfer, and which games will see free updates on the new console. It's been a very long wait for the company's latest console, but an end is nearly in sight!

