WWE Extreme Rules: Braun Strowman Sets Man On Fire During Swamp Match

Since the success of matches like the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Funhouse, World Wrestling Entertainment has taken the opportunity to pre-film some of their biggest matches in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and the WWE seems to have hit another match out of the park in the Swamp Fight as Braun Strowman seemingly went so far as to light a man on fire during it! With both Braun and Bray having a history with one another during their earlier days in the organization, their relationship has definitely come to a head in this Swamp Fight match!

As Strowman travelled to the swamp of Bray Wyatt, he was almost immediately encountered by the premiere member of the Firefly Family, with Wyatt attempting to "bring him back into the fold". Unfortunately for the one half of the "Fiend", Braun wasn't too much in a joining mood as he immediately began working his way through Wyatt's masked underlings until he encountered a dark version of himself from the days of the past. Attempting to bring Braun back into the arms of "Sister Abigail", Wyatt's original plans went awry when one of his disciples attempted to attack Strowman, only for the tables to seriously turn.

(Photo: WWE)

In fighting the disciple of "Sister Abigail", Braun witnessed him burst into flames next to an open fire, with the giant fighter attempting to take down Strowman using a shovel. With the disciple of Bray being lit on fire, Braun could only laugh, until having to encounter Wyatt in both his regular persona in the swamp, and then with the Fiend making a quick appearance at the tail end of the match.

"The Fiend" has been a big part of World Wrestling Entertainment these past few months, delivering us one of the most unique and disturbing characters in the roster. Having already defeated John Cena in the amazing Firefly Funhouse Match, it will be interesting to see who is next on the chopping block. Strowman has lost the match during Extreme Rules, being dragged beneath the bog by Wyatt, but what this means to his future is still up in the air.

Will Braun be joining The Fiend moving forward, becoming a member of the cult of Sister Abigail once again? Feel free to let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.