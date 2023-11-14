AEW's Chris Jericho Starring in TV Christmas Movie the Day After Full Gear

It's about to be a big weekend for former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The wrestling legend is set for yet another marquee matchup on the AEW: Full Gear 2023 card this Saturday night, teaming up with Kenny Omega to take on the Young Bucks in a tag team bout. While Saturday night will be all about wrestling for Jericho, Sunday night will see The Ocho wear a very different hat.

Jericho will be starring in an original holiday film for UPtv called Country Hearts Christmas, which premieres on Sunday, November 19th at 7pm ET. Country Hearts Christmas is actually a sequel to a non-holiday film that hit UPtv last month, and will see Jericho reprise his role as Bones Jameson, the patriarch of a country music family. The first film in the series, Country Hearts, debuted back in October.

Country Hearts Christmas also stars Lanie McAuley, Katerina Maria, Michelle Nolden, Brendan Morgan, and Jeff Irving. The film comes from director Amy Force, with a screenplay by Jennifer Snow.

You can check out the official synopsis for Country Hearts Christmas below!

"It's days until Christmas, and the Jameson Family are all off chasing their dreams. Tori and June are in Nashville recording their first album while Bones is home on the farm getting everything ready for the whole family to be together at Christmas. But when the sisters get a chance to be on a live Christmas Eve show, one that will supercharge their budding career, they are faced with a difficult decision; they could do the show and get a much-needed boost in the industry, but it means not spending a very special Christmas with their family. Added complications arise when Tori's heart doesn't know if she should choose an old flame or an old friend, and June is struggling with a long-distance marriage. In the end it's remembering that family, faith and love is the answer to any big decision."

Country Hearts Christmas is part of UPtv's "Most Uplifting Christmas Ever" event that has been releasing new movies throughout the holiday season. Following the debut of the film on Sunday, UPtv will be airing an encore presentation a few hours later that same night. Another airing is slated for Saturday, November 25th at 7pm ET.

Jericho's first stop of the weekend, Full Gear, will be available on pay-per-view through Bleacher Report. The event kicks off at 8pm ET on Saturday, November 18th.