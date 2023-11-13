The Gunns Reflect on "Many Men" Entrance, Tease "Something 90 Percent Cooler" For AEW Full Gear

The Gunns are in the midst of a career year. The sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn have only been teaming on a professional level for just over three years, as Colten Gunn didn't begin wrestling until late 2020 (via CageMatch.net), but they already have multiple AEW Dynamite main events and an AEW World Tag Team Championship reign to their names. Somehow, The Gunns' momentum increased after they lost those championships thanks to a newfound alliance with Jay White and Juice Robinson in Bullet Club Gold. That said, their most memorable moment as a tag team came on the night that their title reign concluded.

The Gunns Reflect on "Many Men" AEW Dynamite Entrance

(Photo: AEW)

Many men wish death upon them.

The April 5th edition of AEW Dynamite was headlined by FTR dethroning The Gunns to become AEW World Tag Team Champions. While Austin and Colten did not leave with the win, they entered the UBS Arena with a major victory, walking to the ring to "Many Men" by 50 Cent.

"I can't even put into words how that felt," Colten told ComicBook.com when asked about his and his brother's emotions as the crowd was hearing the instrumental beginning to crescendo. "Because we obviously knew it was coming and we were the tag champs. Coming out to that song and just, I don't even know how to describe it, but once it hit and we just had that swagger to come to the ring. That song made us feel it, and I think you could see that through the screen that we were in the zone. We were ready to fight them for real. It was awesome."

"We've been doing this for such a short amount of time and proving ourselves over and over and over, and still getting hate online," Austin added. "Still people flicking us off and hating us for just being good at what we do. Sorry, we didn't watch wrestling growing up. We're just good at what we do. So that hate building up into that match, that song encapsulated that moment. We knew when the lights went down and it started going that piano riff, everybody in the building could go, 'Come on. Absolutely not. They're not doing this, right?' When the lights came on, everybody was still flicking us off, but singing the song. I think that was kind of the turning moment of it doesn't matter how much hate we get, we're still going to show up and show out."

In the subsequent weeks, Austin and Colten campaigned to make "Many Men" their permanent entrance music going forward. AEW has a number of licensed tracks used regularly, like "Jane" by Jefferson Starship for Orange Cassidy and "Wild Thing" by X for Jon Moxley, but "Many Men" is in the "The Final Countdown" category of being a one-off track.

"The update to get that full-time is you're going to have to talk to Tony Khan," Austin noted. "I tried to get a campaign going on Twitter and it went viral. If that didn't get his attention, I don't know what will. But I mean when The Gunns do something cool, we just have to do something cooler."

As for what that "something cooler" is, Austin teased that they have a surprise planned for their match at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour.

"I'm not going to put any spoilers out there, I don't want to put words in anybody's mouths or promise anything, but we're about 90 percent there for something way cooler," Austin teased. "We are 90 percent sure that it will be way cooler than Many Men."

Austin and Colten Gunn challenge MJF and a mystery partner for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships this Saturday, November 18th at AEW Full Gear on the Zero Hour pre-show.