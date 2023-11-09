Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Young Bucks Added to AEW Full Gear

One of Kenny Omega's most famous rivals has become his closest ally. Chris Jericho has joined forces with the Best Bout Machine in their collective war against The Don Callis Family, a faction of various AEW stars that Omega's former manager has assembled. This has got on the nerves of the Young Bucks, as Matt and Nick Jackson have been Omega's go-to tag partners for nearly a decade. In recent weeks, the Bucks have made an effort to remind Omega of the carnage Jericho has caused them all, including a time when he bludgeoned the Bucks' father on AEW Dynamite.

The Elite Resume Civil War at AEW Full Gear

(Photo: AEW)

The Elite are going to battle with one another once again.

As announced on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will take on the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear. The challenge was laid out by Matt and Nick Jackson following frustrations with Omega for seemingly leaving them behind in favor of tagging with Jericho.

This will be the second time that Omega and the Bucks stand on opposite ends of the ring on an AEW pay-per-view. Omega previously retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside then-tag partner and fellow member of The Elite "Hangman" Adam Page against the Bucks at AEW Revolution 2020. That bout is largely considered to be the greatest tag match in AEW's history.

Omega and the Bucks facing each other also predates AEW. Their first falling out came when they were members of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling. At that time, Cody Rhodes was attempting to usurp control of the faction from Omega, which led to in-fighting among the ranks. Omega's longtime tag partner Kota Ibushi came to his aid, leading to various miscommunications with the Bucks. Things culminated in a tag match between the two teams at NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2018, which Omega and Ibushi were victorious in.

AEW Full Gear goes down on Saturday, November 18th. The announced card can be seen below...