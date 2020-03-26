Watch: Wrestling Fans Declare Chris Jericho the GOAT After His Drone and Roomba Promos

Chris Jericho had wrestling fans in stitches during AEW Dynamite this week when he cut a promo on Matt Hardy’s drone, Vanguard One, and tried to convince it to join The Inner Circle. On Thursday he continued his tirade against inanimate objects by cutting a hilarious promo on his Roomba, calling it “pompous,” and “arrogant.” By the late afternoon the video had more than 75,000 views on Instagram, and wrestling fans on Twitter came out in droves to point out why promos like this are what make “Le Champion” one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Check out the video, and well as fan reactions, below and let us know what you think in the comments!

The Drone Promo

You’ve Got Gold

Man What Can’t Chris Jericho Do.He is the Goat and he can make anything gold. pic.twitter.com/1uE1UPer89 — Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) March 26, 2020

Darn You, Coronavirus

This virus is DEFINITELY getting to @IAmJericho more than ANY of us! He’s cutting promos on inanimate objects now! 😂😂 https://t.co/CqDzdRkguc — 🇵🇹Justin Silva 🇵🇹 (@Agent_Silva) March 26, 2020

Another Reason

after watch benoit part 2, another reason chris jericho is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/8SKDvcwgun — bryan wood (@Bryanwood36) March 25, 2020

The Outer Circle

Chris Jericho, representing the Inner Circle,

vs. Roomba, aka the Outer Circle pic.twitter.com/rjkFBlvnTR — GIF Skull – #WrestlingCondensed (@GIFSkull) March 26, 2020

Only He Could Pull It Off

Chris Jericho using the Britney mic, once again proving he’s the GOAT — Garatio Velveteen (@GatyHernop) March 26, 2020

Next It’ll Be His Fridge!

Ok for real, I need Chris Jericho cutting a promo on all kinds of electronics. First, a drone. Now, his Roomba. My god it’s hilarious — Brooke Kukla (@BrookeK88) March 26, 2020

Meme Machine