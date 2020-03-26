AEW Dynamite: Matt Hardy Rejects Chris Jericho's Inner Circle Offer, Shows off New Powers

Matt Hardy closed out AEW Dynamite this week with a face-to-face segment with Chris Jericho and proved once again that his "Broken" persona is back with a vengeance. Thanks to some nifty camera tricks, Hardy made it look like he was teleporting his way down the arena before finally entering the ring with "Le Champion." Jericho pleaded with Hardy multiple times for him to forget The Elite and join his Inner Circle faction, but each time Hardy said no. Jericho then tried a different tactic, saying that Hardy had always been trapped under the shadow of his brother and bad booking, but Hardy said he was under no one's shadow now and wouldn't allow Jericho's "reign of tyranny" to continue.

Eventually Jericho slapped Hardy across the face, and the former WWE star returned the favor by knocking Jericho off his feet. Suddenly Sammy Guevara ran in the ring and attacked him from behind, prompting Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega to make the save.

As Jericho and Guevara retreated, Hardy showed off another new power — control over fire!

.@MATTHARDYBRAND will not stop until the Inner Circle has been banished to the darkness of DELETION! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/o8UEQewkBM — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 26, 2020

Hardy will team with Rhodes, Omega, Hangman Page and Nick Jackson to take on Jericho's faction in the upcoming Blood & Guts match (aka AEW's WarGames). The bout was originally supposed to take place this week but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

