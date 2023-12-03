Kenny Omega Set for Big Singles Match on AEW Collision

After sporadic appearances on AEW television in 2023, Ethan Page will make his return to AEW Collision in a big way.

Page, who has been racking up wins with Ring of Honor has called for a big singles match to take place at AEW Collision in Montreal Quebec, Canada next Wednesday night. In a passionate backstage promo, he revealed he wants to face off against one of Canada's greatest exports, Kenny Omega. "Ever since losing to MJF in the AEW World Heavyweight title match in my home nation of Canada, I've had to regroup. Refocus my energy and my efforts; I've gotten into the best physical shape of my entire life. I've been in Ring of Honor racking up win after win. I'm on a bit of a roll," Page explained. "So here I am to make a challenge and check off a bucketlist thing. I want to be one of the biggest names in Canada and we're heading there next week. If I want to be the King of Canada, Ethan Page is going to need his crown but right now, that crown is sitting on somebody else's head. So in Montreal, one-on-one, we're going to find out who the best Canadian wrestler is. Because I want you, Kenny Omega."

A singles match?! What the? Uh, okay, sure. See you there. https://t.co/GhiIrYzaTC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 3, 2023

Page lost the AEW World title match with MJF in August of 2023 and has been largely off AEW programming since. With him gaining permanent residency in the United States with his Green Card recently, it gives Page the opportunity to be more hands on with AEW. Last time Omega stepped foot in Canada to wrestle, he defeated the BCC's Wheeler Yuta. In 2023, Omega has participated in 10 singles matches making his singles win/loss record in 2023 at 50/50. Though this will be the first singles meeting for these two men, they faced each other in trios action earlier this year when The Elite defeated The Firm on an episode of AEW Rampage.

AEW Collision in Montreal will tape this Tuesday from the Bell Centre and air on Saturday, December 9. Alongside Omega vs. Page, the AEW Continental Classic continues with two Blue League matches -- Claudio Castagnoli vs.Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo.