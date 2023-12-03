AEW Collision: Continental Classic Night Four Results

AEW Collision opened with the continuation of the Continental Classic. The first blue league match of the night saw House of Black's Brody King and Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli locking up for the first time. The match saw a real test of strength with Castagnoli to King's brute force that he showed various times during the match, throwing Castagnoli around ringside like it was nothing. In the last match against Eddie Kingston, fans were certain Kingston would win and pick up his first three points being the ROH World Champion. King proved this week that he won that match fair and square as he battered down one of the strongest men in the division. Castagnoli gained a bit of momentum during a moment of separation as King barked to the crowd. Castagnoli uppercutted him and tried to whip him into the corner but King reversed it. Castagnoli attempts to swing King but again, King counters, both men doing whatever it takes to win.

Castagnoli nearly picks up a win as he catches King midair and uppercuts him. He goes for the pin and gets a two count so he decides it's time to finish him with the swing and a Sharpshooter. King claws his way to the ropes to break the pin, Castagnoli grabs one of his arms to prevent it but King throws both of them into the ropes.King gets some offense in, putting Castagnoli in the corner and connecting with a cannonball. He kicks out at one so Castagnoli uses a Canadian Destroyer, also for a one count. King finally ends the match with a big lariat, using his arm with the cast. King earns another three points bringing his total to in the blue league to six.

In the second match of the night, Garcia is at a considerable disadvantage in the tournament which he more than understands. Andrade gets the the upper-hand early on and stays on the attack, toying with Garcia. Attempting to gain some momentum back, Garcia slaps Andrade around a bit but gets put into a choke. Garcia uses the crowd to fire himself up and flip the match around. The match proves that Garcia is at his best when he's not being silly and doing his dances, when he's fired up and a more "serious" competitor. Garcia puts Andrade in two sleeper holds but Andrade breaks the second one, allowing him to spam the suplex and a Superplex off of the top rope. Garcia kicks out and puts Andrade into the sharpshooter but Andrade gets the Flatliner locked in and picks up his first three points. Andrade shows respect to Garcia, shaking his hand at the conclusion of the match.

In the final match of the night, Bryan Danielson went head to head with Eddie Kingston. Danielson is fresh off an injury to his orbital bone while Kingston has taken two losses in the tournament. While Kingston attempted to gain a footing in the tournament and match by showing up and giving Danielson a good beating, it was no match for Danielson's resilience as he takes chop after chop to the chest. Kingston attempts to go for Danielson's arm at one point but gets tripped by the American Dragon. Danielson kicks Kingston's chest in before finally delivering the Busaiku Knee for three points to advance in the tournament.

