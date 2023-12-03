AEW's Toni Storm Takes Hilarious Shot at Skye Blue on Collision

Toni Storm currently reigns supreme over the AEW Women's Division as AEW World Women's Champion, but she now has her latest challenger to the throne in Skye Blue. Storm and Blue have faced each other several times in the past, but both are quite different than they were in those earlier match-ups. That was no more evident than in their backstage promos during tonight's AEW Collision, where Storm (in her Timeless era) took a hilarious shot at Blue by telling her she should walk backwards "because the only time someone has something nice to say about you is when they're taking pictures of your bottom!"

Speaking to Renee Paquette, Storm said, "I was interrupted by Sky Blue! Skye, if I had any advice for you at all, it would be to walk backwards, because the only time someone has something nice to say about you is when they're taking pictures of your bottom. Am I supposed to be worried because you're spooky now? Because you put that little thing on your head? I used to wear a little hat... I can be spooky...boo! See, it's not that hard."

Storm then said that if she wanted to interrupt her she could be the first challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship, and then went on to hit her catchphrase with the help of one of Renee's shoes (she was barefoot after all). Storm walked away after the promo, and then in a later backstage segment Blue responded to Storm's words.

Blue wasn't impressed. Blue said, "Toni, I have met you through every single one of your phases, but this little midlife crisis you're going through is the most pathetic I have seen thus far. But you, you haven't met this Skye Blue, so bring your little butler, bring your little blonde bimbo, and whatever 1940s black and white crap you've got up that robe, because none of it is going to stop me from taking that Championship from you."

Blue then delivered Storm's catchphrase, but added a twist of her own, telling Storm "And I'm going to shove that shoe up you're a**." While the two are well acquainted with each other in the ring, both have changed substantially, and it will be interesting to see how they adjust when they are in the ring on next week's AEW Dynamite. That's already a loaded card, and you can find the full card below.

TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs. Skye Blue

MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil's Goons

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Jay Lethal

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. RUSH

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe

